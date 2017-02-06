New ‘Baywatch’ trailer debuts during Super Bowl

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra star in the big screen reboot.

A new trailer for the Baywatch movie debuted during yesterday’s Super Bowl broadcast.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon, the character made famous by David Hasselhoff, in the big screen reboot. He’s joined by Zac Efron as a new character called Matt Brody, who’s been described as a disgraced former Olympic gold medallist who joins the lifeguard crew as a PR opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kelly Rohrbach plays CJ Parker, the character made famous by Pamela Anderson. Priyanka Chopra and Hannibal Burress appear in supporting roles too, while Hasselhoff and Anderson have both shot cameos for the reboot.

The movie will be released on May 19 in the UK before hitting US cinemas a week later on May 26. Watch the new trailer below.

Yesterday’s Super Bowl duel between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons was accompanied by Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance. The singer’s 13-minute set featured a drone opening, acrobatics and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

The Super Bowl TV broadcast, traditionally the most-watched programme of the year in the US, also featured premieres of several other new movie and TV trailers, including the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2, a new promo for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and a new teaser for The Fate Of The Furious.

A new trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales debuted too.