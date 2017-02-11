Keanu Reeves confirms new ‘Bill & Ted’ movie is on its way

The actor also reveals the movie's brilliant plot.

Rumours of a new Bill & Ted movie circulated last year and now star Keanu Reeves has finally confirmed the franchise’s comeback.

The actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show in support of latest film John Wick: Chapter 2. When asked on the status of a new Bill & Ted movie, Reeves replied; “Bill and Ted are still alive. The writers have a story and we’re trying to make it.”

Reeves also revealed the film’s plot, adding; “Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that.”

“The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart,” he said. You can see the interview below.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves reportedly sought help from the police when a stranger showed up to his house with a mysterious package that made reference to his role in the Matrix movies.

TMZ reports that actor Reeves phoned the police last October when a man delivered a FedEX envelope to his Los Angeles home.

According to legal documents, the envelope contained a phone number and a note reading: “I will call the cell provided tomorrow. We need to meet as I have already started building the new world. #masterbuilder”. The instructions make reference to a scene from the first Matrix movie, which Reeves starred in.

The report describes the man as an “obsessed” fan of the movie franchise who may suffer from a mental disorder.

It is believed that The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigated the matter.