New character posters for ‘Justice League’ released

New character posters for Justice League have been released online.

The superhero team-up movie will arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2017. Set a few months after Batman v Superman, Justice League follows Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who become aware of the alien threat posed by the forces of Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

They gather a team to fight back – The Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur “Aquaman” Curry (Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), whose lifesaving technological enhancement turn him into Cyborg.

As Digital Spy reports, the film is being helmed by Avengers director Joss Whedon, who took over from Zack Snyder when the latter had to step down from the project following the death of his daughter.

According to reports, Whedon has made the movie funnier and undertaken extensive reshoots. The film is said to have originally ended on a cliffhanger, but will now be more self-contained.

See the new posters above.

A trailer for the Justice League film was shared earlier this summer. More notably, there’s some juicy footage at the end of the new trailer as Alfred welcomes a mysterious hero.

Earlier in the trailer around the 1:41 mark, Batman is looking at a hero with a red cape which seems to be a hologram of some sort – whether it’s Superman or Supergirl is yet to be confirmed.

Later, Alfred greets the mystery guest. “He said you’d come,” he says to the unseen person. “Let’s hope it’s not too late.”

There seems to be a red cape in the foreground but also a green reflection in his glasses which has prompted rumours that the Green Lantern may be joining Justice League.