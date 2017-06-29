New ‘Deadpool 2’ photo teases Cable transformation

Actor Josh Brolin has shared a behind-the-scenes snap

Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his transformation into Cable.

The superhero flick sequel is due June 1 next year, with Brolin joining the cast alongside returning star Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool himself.

With filming for the second instalment in the franchise now underway, Brolin has taken to Instagram to share an image from the set – chiefly, of him in the make-up chair, receiving his transformation into the character of Cable, a time-travelling soldier.

“Insanity on the brink,” Brolin captioned the picture. “Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”

Check out the image below.

Ryan Reynolds also shared a picture from the set, featuring himself in full Deadpool costume, with Hunt For The Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison on his back. Dennison joins the confirmed cast for Deadpool 2, alongside Jack Kesy as villain Black Tom Cassidy, Zazie Beetz, Shitori Kutsuna and Leslie Uggams.

“Giving Julian Dennison a warm [‘Deadpool’] welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together,” Reynolds captioned the image.

Check out Reynolds’ photo below.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Little is currently known about the plot of the follow-up to 2016’s surprise smash hit Deadpool, but the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way. It also features a cameo from iconic Marvel founder Stan Lee.

The film’s Simon Kinberg has said of the eagerly-anticipated sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”