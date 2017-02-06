New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2’ trailer airs during Super Bowl

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Yondu, Mantis, Nebula and Groot are back

Last night during the Super Bowl, a new extended trailer for the upcoming ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2‘ was aired. Check it out below.

In a night that also saw the likes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight‘ drop new trailers, Chris Pratt and co also made headlines with their return to the Marvel Universe.

In the new promo for the movie, the characters Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Yondu, Mantis and Nebula all feature in opening scenes, with many viewers delighted by the return of Baby Groot.

He delivers his classic “I am Groot” line to a baffled Yondu, before Rocket replies: “He says, ‘welcome to the frickin’ Guardians of the Galaxy. Only he didn’t use ‘frickin’.”

‘Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2’ hits cinemas on 5 May.

The opening scene of the movie had already been revealed, before Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, revealed more teasers about what to expect.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.

Continuing, Gillan explained that Nebula’s relationship with her father Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, could be key to our revised view of the character.

“What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get… we know that she’s a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues. [But] in the second movie, we’re going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we’re going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora.”

The film’s 2014 predecessor also previously topped a list of the most deaths on film.