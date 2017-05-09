New ‘Hellboy’ movie is in the works with ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour

Police Chief Jim Hopper is in demand

While he’s also been at work on ‘Stranger Things’ season two, David Harbour is said to be in talks to star in a new movie reboot of ‘Hellboy’.

Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi show, is believed to be in line to play the main character in the new adaptation of the R-Rated comic book. However, The Hollywood Reporter also claims that neither director Guillermo del Toro nor actor Ron Perlman will be involved in ‘Hellboy: The Rise of The Blood Queen’, as they were in the previous instalments of the franchise. Del Toro co-wrote and directed both 2004’s ‘Hellboy’ and 2008’s ‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’.

Neil Marshall (from ‘The Descent’ and ‘Game of Thrones’) is said to be directed, while it’s claimed that the script was written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and original ‘Hellboy’ creator Mike Mignola.

Meanwhile, Harbour is also rumoured to be starring in the upcoming ‘Deadpool 2‘ as Cable.