Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will return as the iconic stoners

A new Jay And Silent Bob film is on the way.

The characters were created by Kevin Smith, who also plays Silent Bob, and first featured in his 1994 movie Clerks.

Smith has now confirmed that, nearly two decades after Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back was released, the pair will appear in a new film.

“16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters,” he wrote on Twitter. “And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot!”.

Jason Mewes (Jay) will also star in the upcoming movie, which has been described as “a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession”, as Consequence Of Sound reports.

Smith has also promised “an all-star cats of cameos and familiar faces” in the film, which will follow the titular duo as they go to Hollywood to try and stop the reboot of a superhero stoner movie based around their superhero dopplegangers, Bluntman and Chronic.

There is no release date for Jay And Silent Bob Reboot at present.

Last year, Smith revealed on his Fat Man On Batman podcast that he would like to direct an episode of DC Comics series Supergirl.

“I’ll go [direct Arrow] in a heartbeat if they’re like ‘Hey man, you want to come up?’ … I’ve already heard whispers of Supergirl as well,” he said. “I would love to go up there, especially now that it’s on CW so you get to cross-reference the other shows.”