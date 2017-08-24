New Joker and Harley Quinn movie announced

The film is separate from the forthcoming Joker origins movie

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are set to reprise their roles as the Joker and Harley Quinn in a new movie.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors and executive producers of the hit NBC drama This Is Us and who also wrote and helmed the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love, are in final negotiations to pen and helm an untitled movie project focusing on the two Batman villains.

The film is set to take place after the sequel to Suicide Squad , according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It is described as an “an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine.”

The film comes after it was recently announced that a new Joker movie based on the character’s origins is in the pipeline.

The late Heath Ledger portrayed the Joker in the 2008 film The Dark Knight (Credit: Press)

Martin Scorsese is due to direct the origins story and it is thought that the tone of the film with be “a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film” in the style of Scorsese’s Taxi Driver which will be set in Gotham City.

The film is thought to have been touted as a stand-alone project which is unconnected to the extended DC Universe – which could mean that Leto won’t reprise The Joker in the new film.

Meanwhile, Leto previously refused to confirm whether he will return as the Joker in the Suicide Squad sequel.

“Talking about Joker is like talking about Fight Club: unless you want to gargle your testicles, it’s probably better to leave it,” he said. “He’s liable to jump out of the cupboard and just start having fun.”

But this latest development all but confirms he will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel too.

Leto is also set to star in the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049.

“Making Blade Runner was incredible, it was a dream,” he said. “For me, Blade Runner is one of the best films of all time.”

He also said his co-stars in the film – Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling – were “fantastic”.