Justice League unite in new group photo from film

Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman come together in the new image.

A new group photo from this year’s Justice League movie has been released.

The picture shared by USA Today shows Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman standing side-by side in some kind of metal-roofed structure.

Last month Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielson officially joined the cast of the upcoming film from director Zack Snyder.

Eisenberg will reprise his Batman v Superman role as villain Lex Luthor. Danish actor Nielson, who has been cast in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman as Queen Hippolyta (the mother of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman), will also feature in Justice League.

Justice League is scheduled for release on November 17. Set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Batman and Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.

They join Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Photos of Simmons training in the gym for his role went viral in June; the actor’s personal trainer later said his goal was to have “sick arms”.

Batman V Superman, which came out in March, has now grossed over $870 million (£595 million) at the global box office despite a generally negative response from critics. On review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s approval rating is a lowly 27%.