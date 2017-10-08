Watch Superman appear in the new trailer for ‘Justice League’

There is speculation over what form the superhero's role will take in the new movie

A new trailer for Justice League features Superman, following speculation over his role in the film.

The DC Extended Universe blockbuster is due for release on November 17 and features Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash coming together to defend the world.

Superman appeared to die in Batman vs Superman, but fans have speculated that he might not really be dead or could be resurrected in Justice League. There has also been some conjecture over what part the superhero would play in the film, be that just as part of a flashback scene or in the movie’s main storyline.

The new trailer shows Lois Lane (played by Amy Adams) standing on the porch of the Kent family farm, from where she spots Clark Kent (Henry Cavill). But the scene is revealed to be a dream when she wakes up in bed alone.

Watch it above, via Rolling Stone.

The clip also shows some of Joss Whedon’s influence on the film, with more humour evident amidst the action. Whedon took over as director after Zack Snyder pulled out after suffering a family tragedy.

The majority of filming had already been completed on the film ahead of the change in Snyder’s circumstance.