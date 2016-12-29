New ‘Logan’ trailer reportedly due within weeks

The film features Hugh Jackman's final appearance as 'X-Men' mutant Wolverine.

A second trailer for new Wolverine movie Logan is reportedly on its way.

The film’s first trailer debuted in October after being teased by Hugh Jackman, who is making his final appearance as the popular X-Men mutant. It has since been reported that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Now movie marketing account @TrailerTrack reports that Logan‘s new trailer will premiere during week commencing January 16.

Logan, Hugh Jackman’s third solo outing as Wolverine and the second directed by James Mangold, hits cinemas on March 3, 2017. The script was co-written by Michael Green, who also worked on the screenplay for the upcoming sequel to Blade Runner.

Jackman is joined in the sequel by Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Richard E Grant, who is believed to be playing a “villainous mad scientist”.

Stephen Merchant, who shaved his head for Logan earlier this year, has recently revealed his role. He is playing Caliban, an albino from the MCU who has the ability to sense and track other mutants, as well as to channel the emotions of those around him to enhance his strength.

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men and has now notched up eight appearances as the popular comic book character: five in X-Men films and three as the star of standalone Wolverine movies.