Watch Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton star in the first trailer for new Netflix movie ‘War Machine’

The film will be available on the popular on-demand streaming service on May 26

The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film War Machine, which stars Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton, has been released.

The new film will hit the streaming service on May 26, and tells the story of General Glenn McMahon – “a man caught up in a modern war machine that keeps on churning, seemingly to no end.” Billed as an “absurdist war story for our times”, War Machine has been written and directed by Animal Kingdom‘s David Michôd.

Pitt plays the charismatic McMahon, who takes charge of NATO forces in Afghanistan in “rockstar” fashion – only to be rumbled by a magazine exposé that’s masterminded by a truth-seeking journalist (played by Swinton). Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall and Will Poulter will also star in the new film.

Take a first look at War Machine with the brand new Netflix trailer below.

War Machine is the second big-hitting film to be announced by Netflix in as many days. Yesterday (February 28), the first teaser trailer for the Will Smith-starring Bright was released by the streaming service.

Smith stars opposite Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace in the fantasy action film, for which Netflix reportedly forked out $90 million (£72 million).