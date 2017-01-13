Watch the dramatic trailer for the new Netflix film ‘iBoy’, starring Maisie Williams

Bill Milner plays the lead Tom, a teenager who wakes from a coma to discover he has superpowers

The first trailer for the new Netflix film iBoy, which stars Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, has been released.

The film sees Bill Milner in the lead role as teenager Tom, who wakes from a coma – sustained following a violent attack from a gang that ends with him being shot in the head – to find that fragments of his smartphone are encased in his brain, leading to him develop superpowers.

Tom’s abilities include being able to see and hear calls made on both telephone lines and the internet, and he vows to utilise his new powers to see revenge on the gang, who had initially attacked his best friend and love interest Lucy (played by Williams).

iBoy will be released on Netflix on January 27. Watch its official trailer below.

Back in December, Williams fronted a fresh campaign to end whale hunting in Japan.

“These animals travel the ocean. That’s what they explore daily. No tank will be big enough. No tank will ever be deep enough, ever be exciting enough,” she explained about her advocacy for the Dolphin Project. “It was something that just struck a chord in my heart, and I’m a firm believer that, if there is something that you really want to stand up and fight for, then you should. And with everyone doing their own little bit for what they believe in, hopefully together we can make the world a better place.”