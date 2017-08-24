New photos from the set of ‘Avengers 4’ emerge online

Production on the as-yet-untitled superhero movie is currently underway

Brand new photos from the set of Avengers 4 have emerged online.

Filming has ended on Avengers: Infinity War and production on its follow-up has already begun.

The new images give fans some clues at what to expect from the forthcoming movie. As Screen Rant reports, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) has a new chest reactor on his shirt, while his love interest, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), can be seen wearing a ring on her ring finger.

Downey Jr previously confirmed Paltrow would return in Infinity War alongside Jon Favreau (who plays Happy Hogan in the film).

The movie will see the Avengers, the Guardians Of The Galaxy joining forces with Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel in order to take on Thanos played by Josh Brolin.

It is is due for release on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.

Avengers 4 will be the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the tenth and final part of phase three. It is due for release in on April 26, 2019 in the UK and May 3, 2019 in the US.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo said Infinity War could be the longest Marvel film yet with the movie likely to end up being in the “two-and-a-half hour plus range.”