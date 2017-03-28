New Stephen King’s ‘It’ pictures released as director teases trailer

Another chance to see the new Pennywise...

Three new pictures from the film remake of Stephen King’s It have been released by Warner Bros.

One shows the new Pennywise the clown played by Bill Skarsgård. The others show the teen cast of the eagerly-anticipated film.

Meanwhile, the film’s director Andrés Muschietti appears to be counting down to the release of a trailer on Instagram. The trailer was recently shown at the SXSW Film Festival and reportedly left audience members screaming.

A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

The R-rated film adaptation of King’s 1986 novel is set for release on September 8 this year. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry, who famously portrayed the creepy clown in a popular 1990 TV miniseries.

Mama‘s Andrés Muschietti is directing from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.

On of the film’s producers, Seth Grahame-Smith, recently revealed that Stephen King has given the remake his approval.

The film’s cast also includes Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who is playing Richie Tozier, a member of the so-called ‘Losers Club’. The first photo of Bill Skarsgård in character as Pennywise the clown was released last summer.

Read: The remake of Stephen King’s It needs to solve this one massive problem from the original