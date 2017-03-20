New ‘Power Rangers’ movie features first openly gay film superhero

Yellow Ranger (played by Becky G) experiences 'girlfriend problems' in the film

The new Power Rangers movie features what is thought to be the first openly gay superhero in film history.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers began in 1993, adapted from the Japanese original Super Sentai. This new film, directed by Dean Israelite, arrives this week (March 24).

Reports describe one scene featuring the Yellow Ranger, Trini (played by Becky G), experiencing “girlfriend problems”.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” director Israelite told Hollywood Reporter. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

This new reboot is the first film since a pair of Power Rangers movies were released in the mid 1990s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

Alongside Becky G’s Trini, the film stars Dacre Montgomery (Jason, the Red Ranger), Naomi Scott (Kimberly, the Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler (Billy, the Blue Ranger) and Ludi Lin (Zack, the Black Ranger).

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston appears as the superheroes’ leader Zordon, whilst Elizabeth Banks stars as Rita Repulsa, the franchise’s villain. Bill Hader voices Alpha 5, the robot assistant of Zordon.

Watch its trailer below, soundtracked by Kanye West‘s ‘Power’.