New R2 unit and special guest cameo confirmed for ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off movie

Progress continues on the new ‘Star Wars‘ Han Solo spin-off movie, with director Ron Howard sharing a photo of a new R2 unit, as well as news of a special cameo.

Last month, the Oscar-winning Ron Howard was named as new director of the new film in the Disney franchise – after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project due to “creative differences”. It was claimed that the axed directors ‘turned solo into Ace Ventura’, and that Lucasfilm bosses ‘disappointed’ with the young lead Alden Ehrenreich’s performance as Solo.

Now, Ehrenreich’s work is said to have improved greatly under Howard, as production steams ahead at a healthy pace. To the excitement of fans, Howard has shared a photo of a robot that looks like R2-D2, but with gold plating instead of the robot character’s blue bodywork – suggesting that there’s a role for a new R2 unit in the upcoming movie.

Not only that, but when asked if the film would feature a cameo from Howard’s brother Clint (who has made a cameo in almost all of his films) the director replied “you won’t be disappointed”.