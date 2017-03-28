New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer unveiled

'Can't you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?'

Sony have unveiled a brand-new trailer for upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘ movie. Check it out below.

Starring Tom Holland as the young photographer turned web-slinging mutant Peter Parker, the latest extended trailer starts with Spider-Man in conversation with Iron Man about what it takes to become an avenger – before Robert Downey Jr’s character pleads with him “do me a favour – can’t you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?”

It then follows Parker as he returns home where he lives with his Aunt May (played by Marisa Tomei), with new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Then we’re introduced to new villain the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton – and all hell breaks loose.

Last month, the toy merchandise around the movie appeared to reveal a great deal about the plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro shows what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

For the first time, the production is joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios, opening the way for Spider-Man to appear on screen with other characters from the Marvel universe. Holland made his debut in last year’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas on July 7, 2017. The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.