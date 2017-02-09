New ‘Star Wars’ fan theory claims to uncover identity of Rey’s father

Could Rey be about to turn to the dark side?

A Reddit user has come up with a credible-sounding theory about Rey from Star Wars‘ father.

User DARTH_HODOR argues that Benicio del Toro, whose role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has yet to be revealed, will actually be playing a grown-up version of Ezra Bridger, a character familiar from the Star Wars: Rebels animated series.

Ezra Bridger, the theory suggests, will ultimately be revealed as the father of Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

DARTH_HODOR writes: “The theory I’ve come up with is that Ezra falls to the dark side. He joins forces with Snoke and together they start manipulating the Jedi starting with Ben Solo. Foreseeing this, Luke hides Rey from her father, and in retaliation Ezra, through or with Kylo Ren, destroy the Jedi Academy.”

DARTH_HODOR adds: “The reason I really like this theory is it allows for a ‘double fall’ in Episode VIII. It sets up Rey’s fall to the dark side (which could be incredible if pulled off correctly) and Kylo Ren is already poised for a redemption arc of his own (a ‘fall’ to the light). This would set up a fantastic finale between these two characters in Episode IX.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

