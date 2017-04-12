New Star Wars Han Solo film leak shows early Millennium Falcon from movie

Get a first glimpse inside the iconic space ship

With the new Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie in production, new leaked footage shows what the iconic Millennium Falcon will look like in the film.

Telling the story of Han Solo’s origins and early life, the film is set for a 2018 release. However, now super-fan Mike Zeroh has posted a new video featuring the first look at the Millennium Falcon while under construction at the legendary Pinewood Studios in London.

“I’m not sure if this is going to be used as an object,” says Zeroh. “Where the Falcon will sit in the background, or if the actors and crew members will be able to go inside of it and film scenes.”

The yet-untitled film – directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller – stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the character and Woody Harrelson as his mentor. Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams will also star.

Harrelson said: “You know, any movie’s only as good as the director or in this case directors, and so I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one.”