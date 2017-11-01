Does this new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ poster feature a huge spoiler?

The latest poster for the new 'Star Wars' movie shows Luke holding a blue lightsaber

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi fast approaching, a new poster for the film seems to have revealed a big spoiler.

The full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released earlier this month, and appears to show Luke Skywalker rejecting his lightsaber. The latest poster for the film’s international release, though, suggests otherwise.

It depicts Skywalker holding his iconic blue lightsaber – one which we haven’t seen him hold since The Empire Strikes Back. Luke was last seen holding any lightsaber in that film’s follow-up (and the final episode in the original trilogy), Return Of The Jedi.

Check out the new poster for The Last Jedi below.

Mark Hamill recently revealed how Harrison Ford was the determining factor in his return to the Star Wars universe.

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker in the iconic sci-fi franchise, says he eventually agreed to return after learning that Ford would be reprising the role of Han Solo.

“I was just really scared”, he told the New York Times. “I thought, why mess with it? The idea of catching lightning in a bottle twice was ridiculously remote.”

But despite his initial reservations, he had no intention of disappointing the fans who wanted to see himself, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford back on the big screen.

“Can you imagine if I was the only one to say no?”, he admitted. “I’d be the most hated man in nerd-dom.”