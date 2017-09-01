New ‘Star Wars’ Lego is the most expensive set ever

The force is strong with this one...

A new Lego Millennium Falcon has been unveiled, and it’s the most expensive ever at a staggering $800 (£618).

The new set is part of the Ultimate Collectors Series, and boasts some 7,541 pieces that will form together to create the iconic Star Wars spacecraft.

It’s also full of features that go some way in justifying the hefty price tag, including 10 minifigures of Han Solo, C-3P0, Leia, Chewbacca, BB-8, Old Han (RIP), Finn, Rey, and two porgs.

Other features include Mynock figures – the bat like creatures that attacked the Millenium Falcon in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lego previously released a Millenium Falcon set in 2007, which featured some 5,195 pieces and cost $500 before it was eventually discontinued and became one of the most highly-sought items from fans.

The set comes only three months ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting cinemas.

It will see the full return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, amid speculation that his iconic Jedi may have turned to the dark side during his time in the wilderness.

Hamill, for his part, has refused to quash the rumours – and instead said that he was “stunned” at the vision director Rian Johnson had for the character.

“In this new one, I was saying to Rian Johnson: I need to know my backstory. It was kind of unclear. You read where he is now and what he’s doing now and sort of have to fill in the blanks for yourself. So I did do a backstory myself”, he said.

“It’s not about Luke anymore, so it’s not really important. But I had to make sense of it for myself. What Rian came up with, I was stunned.”