New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ merch introduces new-look Rey

Disney has announced that its range of Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise will go on sale on September 1.

The range will include toys, collectibles, books, clothes and more, a post on the Star Wars website confirmed..

Packaging for the new range featuring Rey, Poe Dameron and Finn has also been revealed. Fans are now speculating as to what Rey’s new haircut, clothes and lightsaber-wielding pose could mean for the film’s plot.

Earlier this month (February), a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Meanwhile, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly been cast in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off film focusing on a young Han Solo. The actress responded to these rumours earlier this week at the V05 NME Awards 2017.