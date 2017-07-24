New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ photos emerge

Next episode will be released on December 15, 2017

A new Star Wars: The Last Jedi photo has emerged featuring Rey, Finn and new character Rose.

The pic, which you can view below, shows Daisy Ridley’s character holding a blue light saber with a cut above her head on a planet called Crait and it is taken from a cover for a new Star Wars children’s book called Heroes Of The Galaxy, according to ComicBookMovie.com.

New character Rose played by Kelly Marie Tran is said to be a maintenance worker with the Resistance and her sister Paige, is a gunner.

The picture comes just days after behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed.

The clips were shown for the first time at Disney’s D23 fan expo, during the live action films panel.

The two-hour panel showcased new footage, reveals, announcements and trailers from forthcoming releases from Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson introduced some of the film’s stars, including Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and Laura Dern, to the stage at the event. He then introduced the behind-the-scenes footage, which includes interviews with the cast, including the late Carrie Fisher, and new shots from the film.

A digitally altered Fisher was seen very briefly in last year’s spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Bob Iger insisted that her posthumous performance in Episode VIII will not be tampered with.

He added: “When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films, Episodes VII, VIII and IX. We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016. [But] Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII.”

He continued: “In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, 2017. An as-yet-untitled A Star Was Story movie focusing on Han Solo will follow in 2018, while Star Wars: Episode IX will hit cinemas in 2019.