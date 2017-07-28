New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ pics tease first look at Supreme Leader Snoke

Episode VIII will be released on December 15, 2017

A new series of pics from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has revealed what Supreme Leader Snoke looks like.

The character was only shown in holographic form in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But a new pic shows his true alien form. You can view the new pic below.

The photo was part of series of photos leaked of characters from Episode VIII by fansite Star Wars Stuff. The batch also included new pictures of Luke Skywalker, Snoke’s elite praetorian guards, Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.

It comes just days after a new photo emerged featuring Rey, Finn and new character Rose.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi was also recently revealed.

The clips were shown for the first time at Disney’s D23 fan expo, during the live action films panel.

The two-hour panel showcased new footage, reveals, announcements and trailers from forthcoming releases from Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi: teaser trailer, release date, cast, rumours and everything you need to know

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson introduced some of the film’s stars, including Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and Laura Dern, to the stage at the event. He then introduced the behind-the-scenes footage, which includes interviews with the cast, including the late Carrie Fisher, and new shots from the film.

A digitally altered Fisher was seen very briefly in last year’s spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Bob Iger insisted that her posthumous performance in Episode VIII will not be tampered with.

He added: “When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films, Episodes VII, VIII and IX. We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016. [But] Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII.”