New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ toy hints at intriguing plot detail

What's that on Supreme Leader Snoke's hand?

A new Star Wars toy could offer a possible plot hint for this year’s The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 in the UK and on December 15 in the US. Disney is keeping plot details tightly under wraps, but this has hardly stopped fans from speculating on the film’s storylines.

As Nerdist points out, the new Supreme Leader Snoke action figure is wearing what appears to be a black kyber crystal ring. In the Star Wars universe, kyber crystals are used to build lightsabers, which suggests Snode could wreak havoc by wielding a never-seen-before black lightsaber in The Last Jedi.

Check out the Snoke action figure below.

Recently, Mark Hamill revealed further details about Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming movie.

Hamill explained “Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master.”

Hamill further discussed his hesitation to return to the series after such a long break from the role: “When they asked me to come back, it was scary. I thought, ‘Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don’t know if this is such a wise idea.’”