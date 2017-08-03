New ‘Star Wars’ virtual reality experience to launch later this year

A new experience will allow fans to walk through sets and feel, hear and smell a virtual world based on the films

A new Star Wars “hyperreality” experience has been announced to launch later this year.

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire will utilise virtual reality, but will also allow users to walk through sets, feeling, smelling and hearing the virtual world around them.

The experience is being developed by Lucasfilm, ILMxLab and The Void, a hyperreality amusement centre company behind a recent Ghostbusters hyperreality experience.

As Rolling Stone reports, a blog post on The Void’s website explains Secrets Of The Empire will “plunge guests directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social, and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family and Star Wars characters.”

Fans will be able to visit the experience at two new Void Experience Centres at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim and at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando.

ILMxLab executive Vicki Dobbs Beck said in a statement: “By combining Lucasfilm’s storytelling expertise with cutting-edge imagery, and immersive sound from the team at Skywalker Sound, while invoking all the senses, we hope to truly transport all those who experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire to a galaxy far, far away. At ILMxLAB, we want people to step inside the worlds of our stories.”