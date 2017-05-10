New Tupac documentary announced

'12 Years A Slave' director Steve McQueen will oversee the film, which has been authorised by the late rapper's family

A new Tupac documentary has been announced.

Officially authorised by the late rapper’s family, the new film will be directed by the acclaimed 12 Years A Slave filmmaker Steve McQueen and co-produced by Amarau Entertainment (the company founded by Tupac’s mother Afeni to manage her son’s posthumous releases) and Shakur estate representative Tom Whalley.

Speaking about the documentary, McQueen voiced his delight at his attachment to the new project.

“I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist,” McQueen said. “I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac’s through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.”

Tupac’s aunt Gloria Cox will also serve as an executive producer on the as-yet-untitled documentary, and gave an insight into the narrative ambitions of the new project.

“Our goal has always been to tell the true story, which has never been done before in such a complete way,” Cox said. “My sister [Afeni] always said to me, ‘We are not in the business of defending Tupac. Our job is to allow him to be seen in the most complete way, so his actions, his choices, and his words will allow him to speak for himself.’ I believe this film will do exactly that.”

Tupac will also be the subject of a separate new biopic, All Eyez On Me, which is projected to be released in the US on June 16.