Wes Anderson shares sneak preview of new film ‘Isle of Dogs’

The director is also offering the chance for one fan to have a small role in the film

Wes Anderson has shared a teaser for his new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

The Grand Budapest Hotel director has given an update on his next project, with a strong cast assembled that includes Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Posting a video to the crowdfunding platform CrowdRise, Anderson revealed that the animated film will be shot in England, as well as previewing a very short clip from the film – which shows Edward Norton’s character, Rex. Norton also appears in the Isle of Dogs announcement video with Anderson, with the two engaging in humorous conversation about the former’s role in the film.

Anderson has also teamed up with CrowdRise to offer a very special package for one fan, who will be picked from those who donate to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation (which seeks to preserve and restore film heritage).

“The top [prize] is an invitation to come visit us on our set where we’ll continue to be filming our story and even an opportunity to do a voice of, probably another dog, in the movie,” Anderson said.

Watch Anderson’s reveal of Isle of Dogs below.

WesVideo121916 This is “WesVideo121916” by Crowdrise on Vimeo, the home for high quality videos and the people who love them.

Anderson recently made a comeback by directing the H&M Christmas advert, which starred regular collaborator Adrien Brody. Watch the typically-Anderson advert here.