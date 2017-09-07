New writer and director for ‘Suicide Squad 2’ revealed

From the guy that brought you 'The Accountant'...

Gavin O’Connor known for directing ‘The Accountant’ and writing/directing ‘Warrior’ has been brought on board by Warner Bros. to write the sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ and is in talks to direct.

It was revealed recently that the film company are keen on putting ‘Suicide Squad 2’ on a “fast-track”. The sequel to last year’s superhero film – which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto – is currently in pre-production, with a script currently in the works.

While Autumn 2018 is the provisional date set to start filming, Warner Bros. are looking for a penned script as soon as possible.

‘Suicide Squad 2’ will be the second DC property to start filming next year, the other being New Line’s ‘Shazam!’.

As Variety report, ‘O’Connor is still in talks to direct the picture. Previous rumours suggest that the studio were eyeing up Mel Gibson as their first choice, though Guy Ritchie publicly expressed an interest in directing the film back in May.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto still isn’t sure whether he’ll be reprising the role of The Joker.

“It’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there,” Leto when confronted with the rumoured Joker solo movie.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman is set to join Margot Robbie as they set to reprise their roles as the Joker and Harley Quinn in a new movie. The film is set to take place after the sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’.