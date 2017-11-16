New York’s Plaza Hotel is offering a ‘Home Alone 2’ themed stay to mark movie’s 25th anniversary

It will cost you a minimum of $895

New York City’s Plaza Hotel is offering a Home Alone 2 themed stay to fans of the movie.

The Anniversary Room Package is being offered to mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

The package, which costs a minimum of $895, includes a branded Home Alone 2: Lost In New York backpack, an “over-the-top ice cream sundae” and a paint can filled with Home Alone DVDs and Blu-ray discs, reports Consquence Of Sound.

It also includes express passes to the top of the Empire State Building and a four-hour limousine tour.

The Home Alone 2 theme also extends to other areas of the hotel including the Todd English Food Hall which will feature gourmet spins on the trash food of the ’90s, including Charcuterie Lunchables and SpaghettiOs along cocktails inspired by the film.

The film, which was released in 1992, also featured a Donald Trump cameo.

Matt Damon recently explained why the current US President made an appearance in the movie. He revealed that the scene was never originally meant to be in the film.

He said that whenever film productions requested to film in one of his buildings, Trump would insist that a part was written for him in the movie.

“[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman – and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon explained: “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ – you had to call him by name – and then he exits.”

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”