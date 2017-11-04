New York Police Department confirm they have a ‘credible’ case against Harvey Weinstein

This could be the first to bring rape charges against the producer.

The New York Police Department have confirmed they have a ‘credible’ case against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after investigating an actress’ claims.

‘Boardwalk Empire’ actress Paz de la Huerta – who played Lucy Dansinger on the HBO drama – claims that the disgraced producer raped her on two separate occasions.

Addressing the actress’ claims in a news conference, NYPD chief of detectives, Robert Boyce told reporters that they had interviewed de la Huerta and that: “She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us.

“We have an actual case here. Right now we are gathering our evidence.”

The actress’ case could be the first to land Weinstein with rape charges, however the NYPD confirmed that as Weinstein is currently out of state, they would need a court-ordered warrant to arrest him.

Harvey Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women.– allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Last month, the film producer was sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

The Metropolitan police are now looking into allegations of sexual assault on seven women, which are said to have taken place between the late 1980s and 2015.

Tonight (November 4) a giant effigy of Weinstein will be burned in Kent town, Edenbridge at their annual Guy Fawkes Night celebrations.