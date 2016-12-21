Martin Scorsese to team up with Leonardo DiCaprio for next film ‘The Devil in the White City’

It'll be the seventh time that the two have worked together

Martin Scorsese will resume his creative partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio with his next film, The Devil in the White City.

The veteran director, who will release the Liam Neeson-starring Silence this week, has revealed which project he’ll be working on next, with biopics of Frank Sinatra and professional daredevil Evel Knievel also in the works.

Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Scorsese said that in January his focus will return to the adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 best-selling novel The Devil in the White City. “One of the things that I had to stop for the past six months was my meetings on that script,” he said. “They want me to start again in January and see if we can find a way because it’s an extraordinary story.”

DiCaprio is set to play the role of the novel’s serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. Should everything go to plan, it will be the seventh time that Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together as director and actor respectively. The partnership began with 2002’s Gangs of New York, and includes The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Scorsese will digitally re-age another of his favourite actors to work with, Robert De Niro, in a new film. Read more about the upcoming gangster movie The Irishman here.