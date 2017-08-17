Next ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie reportedly about Obi-Wan Kenobi

It will follow the forthcoming Han Solo spin-off

The next Star Wars spin-off is reportedly set to centre around Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The franchise have released one spin-off film so far in 2015’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It is set to be followed by an as-yet-untitled movie about Han Solo, while there are rumours more spin-offs will focus on Boba Fett, Yoda and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) is in talks to take charge of a movie about Kenobi.

Sources told the site that discussions are in the “earliest of stages” and that there is currently no script for the project.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been played by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor in the past.

Earlier today, director Ron Howard posted a photo from the set of the Han Solo spin-off that could suggest when the movie is set.

The latest image from the production shows a black helmet, worn typically by the Empire’s Death Star troopers, sitting on a computer console.

Howard captioned the image: “The Empire Looms Large.” Though this is not concrete proof that the Han Solo film will feature the Death Star, it suggests that the prequel movie is set somewhere in the surrounding years of Rogue One and the 1977 film Star Wars, later retitled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Han Solo movie is due out on May 25, 2018.