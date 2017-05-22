Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share track from new Brad Pitt Netflix movie ‘War Machine’

The film will be available on the popular on-demand streaming service on May 26

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared the title track from the forthcoming Netflix movie starring Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton – War Machine.

The new film will hit the streaming service on May 26, and tells the story of General Glenn McMahon – “a man caught up in a modern war machine that keeps on churning, seemingly to no end.” Billed as an “absurdist war story for our times”, War Machine has been written and directed by Animal Kingdom‘s David Michôd.

That same day the soundtrack, which has been scored by Cave and Ellis, will also be released. You can listen to the title track via Pitchfork here. They also shared the tracklist for the new record which you can also view below.

“Together we made a score that was both light and dark, propulsive and meditative at the same time. We developed a kind of ‘spiritual electronics’ that captured both the melancholy and the terrible absurdity of the Afghan war,” Cave and Ellis said. “It was a great pleasure to work with David Michôd, who is not only an extraordinary filmmaker but a musician too. Our favourite score!”

Pitt plays the charismatic McMahon, who takes charge of NATO forces in Afghanistan in “rockstar” fashion – only to be rumbled by a magazine exposé that’s masterminded by a truth-seeking journalist (played by Swinton). Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall and Will Poulter will also star in the new film.

The full tracklisting for the soundtrack is as follows:

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Ah America’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Humble Man’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘The Bubble’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘The Civilian Executive’

Roedelius: ‘In Liebe Dein’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Badi Basim’

Roedelius: ‘Kamee’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘The Moon Landing’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Our Noise’

Roedelius: ‘Fabelwein’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Jeanie’

Rachel’s: ‘NY Snow Globe’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Thousands Of Parades, All Over America’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Marjah’

Roedelius: ‘Staunen im Fjord’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘The Hand Of Helping’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Be Lovely’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘A Page In The History Books’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘War Machine’

Ellis previously worked with Cave, most recently on a theme song to Ron Howard’s six-part series, Mars, as well as a remix of Toydrum’s ‘I’ve Got a Future’. The remix featured guest vocals from late singer/songwriter Gavin Clark, who passed away in February 2015.

The duo also penned the soundtrack for the Jeff Bridges-starring Hell or High Water last year, adding to their already-high number of film credits – which includes the post-apocalyptic 2009 movie The Road.