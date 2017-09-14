The film was announced at the Toronto International Film Festival

Nicolas Cage has been confirmed for new movie Primal, it has been revealed.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is famed for his eclectic back catalogue and sometimes melodramatic delivery, stars in the new movie directed by Hollywood stunt coordinator Nick Powell (The Bourne Identity, X-Men: The Last Stand and Cinderella Man).

In Primal, Cage will play a big game hunter for zoos trapped on a Greek cargo ship filled with dangerous animals, including a rare white jaguar. A political assassin being extradited to the US in secret joins him on the ship, but after two days escapes and releases the animals, triggering a show-down between Cage and the big cat.

The practice of big game hunting has been widely condemned by animal welfare groups, and was the topic of a Louis Theroux documentary in 2008.

The film was announced at the Toronto International Film Festival and will begin production on October 23 in Puerto Rico. Primal is the first project by finance, development and production company Wonderfilm Media, with company co-founder Daniel Grodnik set to produce. Richard Leder will write the script.

