Nicole Kidman explains ‘bizarre’ Oscars clapping incident

Kidman was compared to a seal and a Quentin Blake sketch

Nicole Kidman ha spoken out to explain the ‘bizarre’ manner in which she was seen to be clapping at the Oscars 2017.

The actress became the subject of much online curiosity and many memes after she was filmed clapping in an unusual way at the ceremony last month, with some viewers comparing her manner to that of a seal and the appearance of her fingers to that of a Quentin Blake sketch.

Now, in a new interview on Australian radio with KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, Kidman has explained the incident.

“It’s because of the rings, you idiots, like that’s why she’s clapping like that,” said Kyle, “she doesn’t want to damage the jewels!”

Kidman then laughed and agreed: “Yes, yes! I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like, ‘Gosh, I really want to clap’.”

She continued: “I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse right?. (People would think), ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on, which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it!”

