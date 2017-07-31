A ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ sequel is coming next year

The cult Tim Burton classic is set for a comic book sequel

The Nightmare Before Christmas is set to get a comic book sequel next year, 25 years after the original’s release.

Tim Burton’s animated Disney classic was release to modest success back in 1993, before going on to become something of a cult classic. Despite many reported attempts by Disney to create a sequel to the beloved Halloween-meets-Christmas epic, the producer has repeatedly denied any right to produce a follow-up.

Now, however, a sequel of sorts is in the works. As Hollywood Reporter have revealed, The Nightmare Before Christmas is set to receive a comic book follow-up, set for release in 2018.

Expanding the story beyond that of the original film, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey will follow protagonist Jack Skellington’s ghost dog Zero on an adventure around the film’s festive location Christmas Town.

Produced by publisher Tokyopop, the story will be released in a series of full-colour single issues, released direct to comic book stores, before being released in a collected volume.