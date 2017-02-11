NME readers’ favourite ‘Trainspotting’ scene revealed

Choose your scene

NME readers have spoken out and voted for their favourite scene from the original ‘Trainspotting’ movie.

Ewan McGregor hailed it as ‘the Oasis of the film world‘, and no one can deny the seismic impact of the original film, summing up the decadence and energy of the era – both on screen and via the soundtrack.

There are many unforgettable moments to choose from, but the winner of the best scene from Trainspotting as voted by NME readers by some majority was ‘the worst toilet in Scotland’ – in which the crashing effects of heroin sees McGregor’s Renton crawling up through murky water to emerge from a lavatory.

In second place was ‘Spud’s job interview’, in which he attempts to find employment while heavily under the influence of Class A’s.

In third place was ‘Begbie’s Bar Fight’, in which his legendary temper really gets the worse of everyone.

And in fourth place was the harrowingly real ‘Renton’s overdose’.

Last month, author Irvine Welsh suggested that there may well be another sequel with a potential ‘Trainspotting 3‘ on the horizon.