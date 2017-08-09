Obama believes there's only one man for the job

Obama has told Will Smith that he would be happy for the actor to play him in a movie, it has been revealed.

In an interview with James Corden on the comedian’s Carpool Karaoke show, the actor and rapper told Corden that he has been approached about playing the former president, and has discussed the possibility with Obama himself.

Smith told Corden that Obama approved of the casting, saying: “He felt confident that I had the ears for the role.” Watch the full video below, or skip to 4:30 for the conversation about Obama.

Corden then suggested that Smith incorporate some of his classic movie catchphrases into his performance, including “Aw hell naw,” which Smith uses in I, Robot, among others.

Elsewhere in the video, Corden brings out a marching band to assist with a rendition of ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’. Smith also explains he wrote his first rhyme aged 12, and was already a recording artist before leaving high school.