The Old Vic receive 20 allegations against Kevin Spacey

London’s Old Vic Theatre has confirmed that it has received 20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey while he was the theatre’s artistic director.

The theatre were recently accused of ‘ignoring’ the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the Hollywood actor – with a former employee claiming that staff were involved in ‘keeping it quiet‘. The theatre responded, claiming that it was ‘impossible to comment on the specifics of what may have happened in the past’, and setting up a confidential service of complaints.

Now, the Old Vic has released the findings of its investigation into Spacey’s behaviour during his 11-year tenure.

Other than one of the claims, none were raised with the management of the theatre at the time. Among the 20 complaints, 16 are from former staff and all of them are from men. The nature of the complaints range from him ‘making people feel uncomfortable’ and ‘sexually inappropriate behaviour’, while there are no allegations of rape.

“I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor’s actions,” said current Artistic Director Matthew Warchus. “Everyone is entitled to work in an environment free from harassment and intimidation. The Old Vic is now actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention.

“These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behaviour in future.”

He added: “These findings will help not only The Old Vic but our industry as a whole, as together we rapidly evolve an intelligent new standard of protection and support in and around the workplace. We are committed to a new way forward.”

Spacey was invited to take part in The Old Vic’s investigation but did not respond. He is also yet to respond to the new allegations.