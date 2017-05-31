Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer return

'Grease' actress has postponed a series of tour dates following diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John has revealed that she has breast cancer again.

The singer and actress was previously diagnosed with the disease 25 years ago but was eventually given the all clear.

The 68-year-old Grease star has postponed a series of tour dates in the US and Canada after discovering that severe back pain she has been suffering is a result of the disease spreading to her spine.

A statement on her Facebook page read: “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

After surviving her initial cancer diagnosis in 1992, Newton-John became a prominent campaigner for others facing the disease, as well as on other health issues.

She set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness research centre in Melbourne, Australia.

A number of celebrities have offered their support to the singer on social media with Ru Paul tweeting: “Let’s all send Olivia healing love energy.”

Actress Sara Bareilles also wrote: “My heart and prayers are with you @olivianj. You are the bravest and the strongest!!”

Newton-John recently gave a blunt and damning verdict on Grease 2.

The original 1978 Grease film starring Newton-John and John Travolta became a huge pop culture phenomenon whose soundtrack was the year’s second best-selling album.

It remains massively popular today, with a fan theory suggesting that the film’s lead characters were dead for the most of the movie gaining traction on Reddit last September.

Both actors declined to return for the poorly-received 1982 sequel, which instead starred Maxwell Caulfield and a young Michelle Pfeiffer, and flopped at the box office.

Asked what she thinks of the follow-up during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s US chat show, Newton-John replied simply: “Not a lot.”

“They did ask us,” Newton-John continued, confirming she had been offered a chance to return as Sandy Olsson. “I think they approached John and I to do it, and it didn’t happen, and I didn’t think it was gonna happen, and then they made it with other people. So that’s my memory of it.”