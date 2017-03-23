The original cast of ‘Power Rangers’ reunite for premiere

The classic cast from 1993 stand together

Last night, the premiere of the new ‘Power Rangers’ movie saw the original cast reunite on the red carpet. See the photos below.

The new film hits cinemas today, but as it received its worldwide debut, the original cast from the now classic TV series ‘Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ from 1993 stood together.

Austin St. John (who played Jason Lee Scott the Red Ranger), Walter Jones (Zack Taylor,the Black Ranger), Jason David Frank ( Tommy Oliver the Green/White Ranger) and David Yost (Billy Cranston, the Blue Ranger), stood side-by-side and adopted the iconic ‘it’s morphin’ time’ pose.

While she didn’t stand with her former co-stars, the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson was also in attendance. Sadly, original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang died of a car accident in 2001, aged 27.

Directed by Dean Israelite, the new $100 movie stars feature Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, RJ Cyler as the Blue Ranger, Becky G as the Yellow Ranger, and Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger.

The new film will also make history with the Yellow Ranger appearing as the first openly gay superhero on the big screen – revealing that she’s dealing with ‘girlfriend problems’

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Israelite told Hollywood Reporter. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

This new reboot is the first film since a pair of Power Rangers movies were released in the mid 1990s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.