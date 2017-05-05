Oscar Isaac on fellow ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ castmember Gary Barlow: “Who’s he?”

It seems that the Poe Dameron actor and the Take That frontman's paths didn't cross on set during filming

Oscar Isaac has confessed that he doesn’t know who Gary Barlow – who will briefly star alongside Isaac in the forthcoming new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi – is.

The Take That frontman confirmed his surprise cameo in the upcoming movie back in March, telling Lorraine that he won’t be a Stormtrooper – “but I am in it.”

Speaking to NME, Isaac – who will reprise his role as Poe Dameron in the new film – was asked if he knew about Barlow’s cameo in The Last Jedi, to which he replied: “Who’s he?”

The Inside Llewyn Davis actor then confirmed that the pair hadn’t met on set, laughing: “Unfortunately, I wasn’t part of that scene.”

Asked about what fans can expect from The Last Jedi, Isaac hinted that the protagonists of the new film will “get challenged very specifically.”

“You get to discover their character flaws and those things get tested. Out of that, I think you’ll get a much better sense of who Poe, Finn and Rey are because you really get to know somebody in a crisis. Star Wars is fixed in my calendar until at least 2020, so watch this space…”

Yesterday, fresh rumours spread around the Star Wars fan community about the nature of the late Carrie Fisher’s final role in the upcoming Star Wars film, after speculation emerged about her character Leia’s part in The Last Jedi.