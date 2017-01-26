Oscar nominee to boycott awards over Trump’s ‘racist’ immigration policies

Taraneh Alidoosti protests against Trump's planned visa ban for Muslim countries

An Oscar nominee has announced that she will boycott this year’s ceremony in protest against Donald Trump‘s “racist” immigration policies.

Taraneh Alidoosti plays the lead in Asghar Farhadi’s film The Salesman, which is nominated for an Oscar in the best foreign language film category.

Taking to Twitter, Alidoosti wrote: “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest”. See that post beneath.

It comes after news that Trump plans to order a temporary ban on refugees from Muslim majority countries such as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on February 22 at the The Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles at 7 o’clock EST and 4pm PT. Jimmy Kimmel will be the host for the evening.

This year’s Oscars nominations were announced earlier this week. See the full Oscar nominations 2017 list.

Leading the way in nominations this year is musical La La Land, which has notched up a record-equalling 14 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Soundtrack and more. Manchester By The Sea was nominated nine times, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Casey Affleck and Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams, with fellow Best Picture favourite Moonlight, Jackie and Hell Or High Water all getting several nominations.