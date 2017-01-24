Hot favourite 'La La Land' earns a record-equalling 14 nominations.
La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.
This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.
La La Land will compete for Best Picture against eight other films: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.
Other acting nominees include Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge. With her nod for Florence Foster Jenkins, Meryl Streep brings her career tally to 20 nominations – eight more than any other actor.
Justin Timberlake is among the nominees for Best Original Song for his summer hit ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’, which appears on the soundtrack of animated movie Trolls.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 22. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villenueve – Arrival
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Damian Chazelle – La La Land
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonegan – Manchester By The Sea
Best Actor
Casey Affleck- Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Documentary Feature
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made In America
13th
Documentary Short Subject
Body Team 12
Chau, Beyond The Lines
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres Of The Shoah
A Girl In The River: The Price Of Forgiveness
Last Day Of Freedom
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et Le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Animated Feature
Kubo
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film
Land Of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passenegrs
Original Song
‘Audition’ – La La Land
‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ – Trolls
‘City Of Stars’ – La La Land
‘The Empty Chair’ – Jim: The James Foley Story
‘How Far I’ll Go’ – Moana