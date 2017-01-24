Hot favourite 'La La Land' earns a record-equalling 14 nominations.

La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.

This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

La La Land will compete for Best Picture against eight other films: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

Other acting nominees include Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge. With her nod for Florence Foster Jenkins, Meryl Streep brings her career tally to 20 nominations – eight more than any other actor.

Justin Timberlake is among the nominees for Best Original Song for his summer hit ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’, which appears on the soundtrack of animated movie Trolls.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 22. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villenueve – Arrival

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Damian Chazelle – La La Land

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Kenneth Lonegan – Manchester By The Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck- Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Documentary Feature

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made In America

13th

Documentary Short Subject

Body Team 12

Chau, Beyond The Lines

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres Of The Shoah

A Girl In The River: The Price Of Forgiveness

Last Day Of Freedom

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Animated Feature

Kubo

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passenegrs

Original Song

‘Audition’ – La La Land

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ – Trolls

‘City Of Stars’ – La La Land

‘The Empty Chair’ – Jim: The James Foley Story

‘How Far I’ll Go’ – Moana