Oscars 2017: Fans react to Amy Adams, ‘Deadpool’ snubs

Taraji P. Henson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also missed out on nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.

After the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced this afternoon (January 24), film fans have been discussing some surprising snubs on Twitter.

Amy Adams, already a five-time nominee, had been widely-tipped to pick up another nomination for her performance in acclaimed sci-fi film Arrival, which has been nominated for eight awards including Best Picture.

However, she missed out after the Academy nominated Emma Stone (La La Land), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) for Best Actress ahead of her. This marked a 20th nomination for Streep, already the most-nominated actor in Oscar history.

“8 nominations for #Arrival but no nomination for the actor who leads the entire film. Bizarre. #AmyAdams #OscarNoms,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Check out some reactions to Amy Adams’ Oscar snub below.

Other fans expressed surprise that hit comic book movie Deadpool didn’t pick up a single nomination, even in technical categories.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the Best Supporting Actor prize at this month’s Golden Globe Awards, but wasn’t even nominated in the same category at the Oscars. His Nocturnal Animals co-star Michael Shannon, however, did receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

The lack of nominations for Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson and Silence director Martin Scorsese also provoked some surprise on Twitter.

Meanwhile, La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.

This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

British and Irish stars Andrew Garfield, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga and Naomie Harris all picked up acting nominations too.

