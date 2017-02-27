See Carrie Fisher, Prince, Gene Wilder, John Hurt and more honoured in emotional Oscars 2017 memoriam

A beautiful tribute set to Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now'

Last night saw the Oscars 2017 honour the stars of the screen that we’ve in the past year with the traditional memoriam performance and video. Watch it below.

After an overwhelming amount of film stars, both on screen and behind the scenes, have passed over the course of the last year, last night’s performance was packed with well-known and beloved names.

After a tearful introduction from Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Bareilles then took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of Joni Mitchell’s classic ‘Both Sides Now’ – while the memoriam video played on, paying tribute to Prince, Mary Tyler Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, John Hurt, Gene Wilder, Patty Duke, Anton Yelchin and Zsa Zsa Gabor, and many more.

While not featured in the segment, Aniston did honour ‘Titanic’, ‘Aliens’ and ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton who died over the weekend during her speech.

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening saw Andy Samberg perform an anti-memoriam tribute to all of the actors who didn’t die in the last year – by doing an Eddie Vedder impression.

See the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017 here.

Last year’s memoriam performance at the Oscars 2016 saw Dave Grohl perform a cover of The Beatles ‘Blackbird‘ in honour of the likes of David Bowie and Alan Rickman.