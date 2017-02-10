Oscars 2017 musical performers announced

Ceremony will take place on February 22

The musical performers have been announced for this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on February 22 at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host. The nominations were announced last month, see the full nominations list here.

Variety now reports that Best Original Song nominees Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will all perform, as well as John Legend.

Timberlake will perform his Trolls song ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, Miranda will perform Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’, Sting will perform ‘The Empty Chair’ from ‘Jim: The James Foley Story’ and Legend will play ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ and ‘City Of Stars’ from La La Land’, performed in the movie by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars,” show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd say in a statement. “These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies.”

La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations. This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

