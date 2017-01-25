Ryan Reynolds responds to ‘Deadpool’ Oscars snub

Superhero movie failed to pick up a single nomination for this year's Academy Awards.

Ryan Reynolds has reacted in a very Deadpool way to the film’s shut-out by the Academy.

Some commentators had predicted that Deadpool could even land a Best Picture nod for this year’s Oscars after it picked up several nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes. However, when the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced yesterday, Deadpool was completely snubbed. Even Suicide Squad managed to earn one nomination, for its makeup and hairstyling.

Reynolds posted a good-natured and playful tweet after hearing of the film’s Oscar disappointment.

Meanwhile, La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.

This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

British and Irish stars Andrew Garfield, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga and Naomie Harris all picked up acting nominations too. However, the likes of Amy Adams, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Taraji P. Henson found themselves snubbed like Deadpool.

Jada Pinkett Smith has praised the diversity of this year’s Oscar nominations after a record six black actors were shortlisted. Meryl Streep reacted to her record 20th nomination by sharing a Paul McCartney-themed GIF.

